Photo credit: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith had Charlie Kirk as the NFL’s leading receiver from Wild Card weekend, which isn’t possible for several reasons.

While breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers blowout Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, Smith noted Pittsburgh’s defensive breakdowns that included allowing Woody Marks to run for 112 yards on the ground and 144 receiving yards by Christian Kirk. But Smith didn’t say Christian Kirk.

“We saw Charlie Kirk catch 8 receptions for 144 yards…I apologize. Oh my God. Christian Kirk” – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/PPQXMjXFEr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2026



“We saw Charlie Kirk catch 8 receptions for 144 yards,” Smith said Tuesday morning before he was quickly corrected by First Take host Shae Cornette.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I apologize!” Smith said after realizing he misspoke. “I apologize. Oh my God. Christian Kirk.”

It was just a misspeak by Smith, kind of like the time Troy Aikman called Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell “Kevin McCarthy,” which is the name of a Republican politician. Charlie Kirk, Christian Kirk, the similarities are uncanny. So, you can see how this mistake might happen.

But Charlie Kirk definitely falls on a list of references you wouldn’t expect to hear on ESPN the morning after an NFL playoff game. Charlie Kirk, of course, is the late right-wing influencer who was killed last September. Christian Kirk, of course, is the veteran wide receiver who had a massive night for the Houston Texans.

Smith spends a lot of time talking about provocative political and social issues on his various shows away from ESPN. And with Smith’s political analysis often being as empty and surface level as his NFL takes, Charlie Kirk is probably a more familiar name for ESPN’s $100 million talent than Christian Kirk is.