Stephen A. Smith wants to debate President Donald Trump and/or members of his administration regarding their stance on DEI.

Smith’s comments came one day after the Department of Defense temporarily deactivated an article on its website regarding Jackie Robinson’s Army career. The Pentagon later restored the article, but declined to tell ESPN’s Jeff Passan — who had publicly called attention to the article being pulled — whether its temporary removal had been deliberate.

Discussing the topic on Thursday’s episode of First Take, Smith expressed his belief that it was, noting the Trump administration’s anti-DEI efforts. After running through a list of Robinson’s accomplishments as a civil rights hero, the ESPN star then criticized Republicans’ anti-DEI rhetoric, specifically noting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ comments regarding slavery.

Smith then turned his attention toward Trump, publicly calling out the president on the matter, noting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s own qualifications in his role.

“Nobody is calling out the President, Donald Trump. I will,” Smith said. I’m not gonna call him names and all this stuff like stupid folks on the left are doing. Engaging in incendiary rhetoric. It’s unnecessary, it’s immature and it’s uncalled for. He’s the President of the United States. Treat him with the respect that he deserves. But in the same breath, call him to the carpet for stuff that he’s doing.

“When you look at the actions of this administration and you’re talking about DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — and you’re equating that with Black people and you’re using words like ‘unqualified’… Pete Hegseth is the head of the Defense Department. He has served our country with honor. I am not trying to knock him or denigrate him in any way… how is he not DEI? He was a soldier and then he was a a host on Fox News on the weekends and he goes from that to being the head of a Defense Department that oversees more than 3.5 million people.”

As host Molly Qerim attempted to end the segment, Smith made it clear he wasn’t finished, publicly issuing a challenge to Trump and his administration.

“President Trump, I’m happy to sit down with you to have that conversation, sir. I’d love for you to try to defend it,” he said. “Vice President Vance, you too. Pete Hegseth, you too. Stephen A. Smith is calling you out on national television. I’d love for you to sit down with the cameras rolling and try to defend this. It’s ridiculous.”

Stephen A. Smith challenges President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to publicly debate the administration’s stance on DEI. “Stephen A. Smith is calling you out on national television. I’d love for you to sit down with the cameras… pic.twitter.com/aWAK2cM3Gx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 20, 2025

Of course, a part of the backdrop to all of this is Smith’s repeated flirtation with the idea of making his own run for president in 2028. But while his new $100 million contract at ESPN appeared to put that conversation on hold, Thursday morning’s segment may have already reignited it — especially in the unlikely scenario that Donald Trump takes him up on his challenge.