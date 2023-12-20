Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A Smith believes a new Texas law putting immigration enforcement into the state’s hands is “inhumane” and “racist.”

Because of Smith’s view that officials will profile people in the community and go overboard with arrests, he views the new law as a major problem for Texas and the country.

“This is a disgrace. It’s inhumane,” Smith said on Tuesday’s edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show. “It opens the floodgate to further divide our nation because when you have law enforcement that literally can arrest people over a ‘suspicion.'”

Smith detailed why he foresees issues with the law in practice, and why he believes it is racist. Under the new rules, a state officer could potentially arrest anyone in the community if they suspect that person has entered the country illegally.

“It’s racist,” Smith said. “Somebody needs to say it, so I’m gonna say it. It’s a racist-a** thing to do … How can you be ‘suspected’ of entering the country illegally?”

Smith elaborated on how officers could profile constituents based on how they look or speak.

“You’re speaking Spanish instead of English. Your clothes might not be a Tom Ford suit or something. You might not be wearing a Jordan sweatsuit,” Smith explained. “You might look a little poor and impoverished, a bit haggard or haphazard. You might not look the part … They can literally label that a suspicion to justify arresting you. Not questioning you, not asking for an ID. They literally can arrest you.”

Add in the costs of hiring a lawyer or missing work or childcare, and Smith believes the problem runs deep with the new Texas law.

“What we’re really learning here is there are levels of enslavement,” Smith added. “Yeah, I could deport you, I could send you back. Or I could keep you incarcerated, you could feed the system.”

Since launching his podcast on YouTube, Smith has frequently opined on social and political issues. He straddles the line between conservative and liberal and is still finding his voice in the political ecosystem.

It may surprise some people that the man who has proclaimed himself a friend of Fox News host Sean Hannity would attack a conservative leader like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but Smith clearly believes this law crosses a line.

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]