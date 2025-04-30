Image edited by Liam McGuire

As Stephen A. Smith considers running for president, he’ll step aside if it means Barack Obama facing off against Donald Trump in 2028.

Smith has spent much of the last six months teasing the idea that he could win the Democratic nomination and run for president in 2028. And while Smith repeatedly says he doesn’t want to run for president, ESPN’s $100 million talent has also countered his own disinterest by saying he might “have no choice” but to run.

Smith, who has ripped the Democratic Party in recent months, claims elected officials have encouraged him to consider running in 2028. Because if not an ESPN personality, then who? Well, according to Smith, the who could be Barack Obama.

“I’m just guessing, but it’s an educated guess based on some of the things that I’m hearing. While Barack Obama has no interest in returning to office, that may change if Trump, courtesy of Steve Bannon and his crew, get to circumvent that 22nd amendment. It may change,” Smith said during Monday night’s episode of his podcast.

“Could you imagine Trump versus Obama for the 2028 presidency? Say what you will, but that would be must-see TV. I don’t even know if it’s worth talking about anything else if that happens. Because everybody will be talking about it. Obama versus Trump.”

Take Smith’s promise of this being an educated guess with a grain of salt. Because the only thing crazier than believing Trump will circumvent the 22nd amendment to run in 2028, is the idea that he will be facing off against Obama, as he similarly bids for a third term as president.

Yes, Trump and Bannon have teased the idea of a third term. Yes, you can buy Trump 2028 merchandise on his website, which is undoubtedly exciting many of the president’s loyal fans while simultaneously sending some of his detractors into panic mode. But being able to buy a Trump 2028 hat does not change the fact that he cannot be on the ballot in 2028. Similarly, Obama can’t be on the ballot. Either party getting behind a candidate who can’t legally be president would essentially be their way of forfeiting the election.

Maybe this is just Smith trying to play WWE manager by selling the public on a fake fight. Or maybe, attempting to stuff the ballot box with votes for two candidates who can’t be elected is all part of Smith’s grand plan to steal the presidency for himself.