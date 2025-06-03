Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Unlike some areas of the Midwest, Pennsylvania is still a swing state. And as a result, the Pittsburgh Steelers know that there’s a significant portion of their fanbase that isn’t thrilled that multiple players — including quarterback Mason Rudolph — recently appeared on-stage at a rally alongside President Donald Trump.

In fact, the team heard from some of them.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have sent a letter “to angry fans and season-ticket holders who complained about the appearances” of Rudolph and special teams captain Miles Killebrew at the Trump rally in Pittsburgh this past Friday. The group was also joined by Steelers legend Rocky Bleier, who proclaimed the 47th President an “honorary Steeler” while presenting him with a customized team jersey.

The email — which the team confirmed it sent — reads in full:

“We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team.”

In addition to the pushback from a portion of its fanbase, it’s also worth noting that Steelers ownership has deep ties to the Democratic party. That includes late chairman Dan Rooney, who former President Barack Obama appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland in 2009.

The Steelers’ letter to their fans is particularly notable, as support for Trump has seemingly been normalized in the sports world during the 45th and 47th president’s second term. And while the Steelers players who attended the rally are hardly the first athletes to show public support for Trump, the event likely received extra attention — and presumably outrage — thanks to Rudolph’s status as Pittsburgh’s presumptive starting quarterback.

That is, of course, until Aaron Rodgers inevitability signs with the Steelers. At which point, the franchise will assuredly be able to just focus on football.