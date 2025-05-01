Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re worried about the future of sports broadcasting, the U.S. Senate shares your concerns.

As noted by CNBC’s Alex Sherman, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will hold a full committee hearing on the future of sports broadcasting on Tuesday, May 6.

According to a release, the hearing — titled “Field of Streams: The New Channel Guide for Sports Fans” — “will examine the policy questions raised by the changing ways Americans are watching live professional sports on television, particularly how traditional over-the-air broadcasts are increasingly supplemented—or even replaced—by digital platforms, subscription services, and exclusive streaming arrangements.” Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) serves as the chair of the committee, which will hear testimony from NBA President of Global Content and Media Distribution Bill Koenig, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Media and International Strategy David Proper and MLB Executive Vice President of Media and Business Development Kenny Gersh.

The release noted that Sen. Cruz had also requested that the NFL testify at the hearing, but that the league had refused to do so.

“Catching your favorite team on TV shouldn’t feel like solving a puzzle,” Cruz said in a statement “Games that used to be free or easy to find are now scattered across pricey apps and exclusive deals. This hearing will explore how leagues intend to keep sports accessible and affordable for the fans who make it all possible.”

News of the hearing comes amid increasing concern regarding streaming’s place in the world of sports. With Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, ESPN+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Peacock all possessing major sports rights, many fans find themselves forced to buy multiple subscriptions to watch their favorite teams, and that’s without factoring in the increasingly complicated nature of local rights.

While it appears that the NBA, NHL and MLB are willing to play ball, the NFL’s decision to not attend the hearing is particularly notable. Especially as the league continues to expand its digital footprint, with select games airing exclusively on Prime Video, Netflix and Peacock and the league possessing the ability to opt out of its current media rights deal following the 2029 season.

Next Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.