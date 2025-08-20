Credit: Fox News

We here at Awful Announcing always appreciate it when readers look past the headline to engage with the story itself, as the title is often just a piece of information that requires more context.

This time, if you looked at the headline and thought to yourself, ‘I need no further information,’ we wouldn’t blame you.

But for the sake of context, here’s a clip of Fox News’ Sean Hannity telling good friend Stephen A. Smith that he sounds “more like me every day.”

Hannity to Stephen A. Smith: You sound more like me every single day pic.twitter.com/ATOKXxV14M — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2025

The ESPN and soon-to-be SiriusXM host refuted that claim, saying, “I will never, ever, ever concede or confess to such a stain. Hell no, I’m not giving you that. But I will say that when it comes to politics, I am schooled more by you than you are by me. There is no doubt about that.”

Smith may be selling himself short there a little bit. He’s been venturing into politics for quite some time now.

Briefly a potential candidate for the Democratic nominee for President of the United States, the outspoken First Take host has spent plenty of time lambasting Democrats, blaming Democrats for Donald Trump’s election, lashing out at the Obamas and Kamala Harris, pondering if he should have voted for Trump, advocating for appeasing Trump’s whims, and praising conservative conspiracy theorist Candace Owens,

So when you put it like that, Hannity doesn’t sound that far off.