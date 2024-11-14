Credit: The Megyn Kelly Show

Make no mistake, Sage Steele will continue to be a vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s.

She just won’t be doing so behind a podium in the White House’s press briefing room.

In the week-plus since Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to secure a second—albeit inconsecutive—term as president, many have speculated who might serve as his next press secretary. But while some reports have pegged Steele as a candidate to fill the role previously held by the likes of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, the former ESPN anchor says that’s not the case.

In fact, she even used one of Trump’s favorite two-word phrases to describe such reports.

“Not sure how these rumors began about me ‘vying’ to be Press Secretary, but it’s definitely fake news!” Steeler posted to X, referring to a report from Axios that stated she was angling for the position. “I haven’t had a single conversation with anyone about that job, and have no desire to do so!”

The 51-year-old Steele added that campaigning for Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 election was “the honor of a lifetime” and that she was looking forward to finding other ways to “serve” the incoming administration.

“It took me years to not be afraid to speak up,” she wrote. “That fear is gone forever, and I hope others are beginning to feel the same. LFG!”

Not sure how these rumors began about me “vying” to be Press Secretary, but it’s definitely fake news! I haven’t had a single conversation with anyone about that job, and have no desire to do so! Honestly, it was the honor of a lifetime to be a small part of @TeamTrump during… — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 14, 2024

Steele’s latter comments appear to be an obvious reference to her time at ESPN, which saw her sue the Worldwide Leader after it suspended her for controversial comments she made about former President Barack Obama and the COVID-19 vaccine during an appearance on Jay Cutler’s podcast in 2021. Despite filing the lawsuit in April 2022, Steele remained employed — and on-air — at ESPN until the two sides settled the lawsuit more than a year later.

Since leaving ESPN, Steele has hosted The Sage Steele Show for Bill Maher’s Club Random and routinely appeared as a pundit on conservative news outlets, in addition to campaigning for Trump. Taking her at her word, it doesn’t appear she’ll be the White House’s next press secretary, although it’s unclear whether her plans to “serve” the Trump administration will be in an official capacity.

[Sage Steele on X]