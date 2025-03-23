Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; ESPN college football and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III reacts on the sidelines before a 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III has perfected the art of the non-apology apology.

There wasn’t anything he technically needed to apologize for—though, as Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod pointed out, he might want to take a long look in the mirror regarding the intersection of sports and politics.

The controversy started when RG3 reacted to Stephen A. Smith’s First Take diatribe about Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and Pete Hegseth, all in the context of Jackie Robinson’s brief removal from the Department of Defense’s website, in a so-called effort to combat Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies nationwide.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-ex-ESPN analyst claimed that Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier and Jesse Owens winning four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany weren’t inherently political.

That take, unsurprisingly, didn’t land well.

Griffin caught heat from all corners, including Smith, who wasted no time dismantling him on air. In a no-holds-barred takedown, Smith ripped Griffin’s argument apart and made it clear that RG3 wasn’t exactly beloved during his time at ESPN.

After days of relative silence—during which he took shots from Smith, Jemele Hill, us, and just about everyone else, Griffin finally tried to clear the air.

His response was a long-winded statement insisting he never said what people claimed he said about Robinson, Owens, or Jack Johnson while acknowledging that he understands how some people might have interpreted it that way.

I never said what some are claiming I did about Jackie Robinson, Jesse Owens or Jack Johnson, but I understand it’s how many heard it. That’s on me. Jackie Robinson, Jesse Owens and Jack Johnson’s achievements in the face of brutal racism had an immeasurable impact on moving civil rights forward. They are heroes. They are my heroes. My words were dropped into a debate I wasn’t trying to join. There was a heated conversation happening around Jackie, DEI, and the current political climate, but that’s not what my tweet was about. I am responsible for my words and the timing of any message. The facts are the timing wasn’t right for my nuanced take. I would never diminish history, race, or anyone of those men’s legacy. They are American icons, I would never disrespect that. I will always be open to all people, beliefs, and conversations. That’s why I ask tough questions. That’s why I try to create a safe space where people feel free to speak their truth and engage in open conversations. Thanks to the people who have spent time with me over the past 48 hours to help me better understand how the timing was not right for my take and why it was heard differently than I intended. I still choose to believe there is a place for tough, honest conversations with different viewpoints and ideas. I’m listening, I’m learning, and I’ll keep showing up with respect.

Griffin’s 242-word statement aimed to clear the air, but it mostly reinforced the cycle he’s found himself in—raising provocative points, facing backlash, and insisting he was misunderstood.

While he did address the criticism, his response seemed more focused on damage control than on meaningful reflection. Instead of directly confronting the substance of his remarks, he offered a carefully worded explanation that combined deflection with a vague sense of accountability—just enough to appear thoughtful without fully engaging with the heart of the criticism.

This is, after all, a safe space…