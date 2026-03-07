Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t much you can get Democrats and Republicans to agree on these days, but Sens. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) have found common ground over what to do with the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

The two shared a discussion draft that they expect to file next week.

Notable Congressional news: For the first time, a Republican and Democrat, Sens. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wa), have agreed on legislation to amend the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 to permit conferences to pool media rights, their staffs tell @YahooSports. pic.twitter.com/oMgRLRc1oP — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 6, 2026

If enacted, the legislation would allow conferences to pool their media rights under an antitrust exemption and give leagues the option to consolidate their rights.

The announcement came almost immediately following a White House roundtable on college sports that failed to create any reasonable solutions or conversations.

Per the discussion draft, the College Sports Competitiveness Act (CSCA) would ensure every school receives more revenue while also creating rewards for conferences and teams that drive higher value. The bill also calls for the creation of a board made of 14 members that “fairly represents the institutions that generate the most revenue and includes athletes, media experts, and academic institutions.”

The CSCA would also include assurances for out-of-market fans to watch their team regardless of where they’re located.

This is just the latest in a long line of conversations and potential updates to the Sports Broadcasting Act. It comes on the heels of the SAFE Act, introduced in September of last year, but died due to a lack of bipartisan support. This marks the first time that a senator from each side of the aisle is in agreement with an amended act.

The announcement also comes soon after the Big Ten and SEC released an eight-page white paper explaining their opposition to millionaire Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell’s Saving College Sports initiative, which aims to amend the Sports Broadcasting Act to allow collegiate conferences to pool media rights.

It also comes days after Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called on the DOJ and FTC to reexamine antitrust exemptions in the Sports Broadcasting Act. The FCC has been vocal about its concerns over the fragmentation of sports viewership opportunities with the rise of streaming.

“College athletics thrives and enjoys zealous fan avidity precisely because teams and conferences have unique personalities with individual points of distinction. Homogenization of college athletics would likely diminish fan passions,” read that document. “College athletics doesn’t need government control and mandates. Market forces, intense competition, and continued innovation are the natural drivers of the value of media rights.”

We’ll see whether this is the amendment that finally brings about the long-hoped-for change to the Sports Broadcasting Act, or if it’s just the latest in a long line of failed attempts.