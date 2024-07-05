Images of Joe Biden in 2024 (BBC News) and Matt Canada in 2023 (Philip G. Pavely/USA Today Sports).

One particularly fun thing with the English language is how many words can have dramatically different meanings depending on context. One there is “running,” which can be both about the physical act of propelling oneself forward or about the act of seeking political office.

President Joe Biden certainly meant the latter with his comments Friday in response to this week’s discussion about if he would drop out of the presidential race ahead of November’s elections. But those were quickly jumped on by many making specific references to NFL and NCAA teams (real or video game) who have been determined to call running rather than passing plays. Here are some of those jokes:

Matt Canada on 2nd and long pic.twitter.com/5h2HlU1xlr — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) July 5, 2024

Playing Madden 2004 w/Michael Vick pic.twitter.com/5WehAqtfAv — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) July 5, 2024

My QB in EA CFB25 when my first read isn’t open and I’m too stupid to look for anybody else pic.twitter.com/NIVGS8ePt6 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 5, 2024

Service academy football on any given play be like: pic.twitter.com/pSyfZAVmiK — Michael Kofoed (@mikekofoed) July 5, 2024 “A gap counter is an excellent weapon in any down and distance”

-Kirk Ferentz, probably — NDSU Matt (@lebatardsow) July 5, 2024

Every once in a while, that jet sweep hit hard. — Cory (@Cory_Waigand) July 5, 2024

Yall are throwing the football? pic.twitter.com/9GX9CyuhFG — Zachary Branham (@zacharybranham4) July 5, 2024

There were also a lot of jokes about a Democratic senator’s attempt to discuss this debate in terms of the NFL and college football, especially around Wisconsin:

Russell Wilson should be president, i agree! https://t.co/VUPUIJ8w3q — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 5, 2024

that’s right it’s joel stave time https://t.co/QBHimtfgl8 — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 5, 2024

This is actually a good metaphor because if you are considering putting in a backup QB from Wisconsin, you’ve done a truly terrible job with recruiting and roster management. You’re cooked as a political party when you begin to consider “is it Joel Stave time?” https://t.co/mDYoVpC6Zs — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 5, 2024

Of course, there are plenty of parallels between football and politics in general. And some football figures have even taken on prominent political roles. So this definitely wasn’t an unprecedented moment. But it was interesting to see so many football memes around this particular comment.