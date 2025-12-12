Screengrab via CBS News

Paul Finebaum committed his future to ESPN after turning down a bid to enter the race for US Senator from Alabama. And the reasons why tell you all you need to know about modern politics.

Earlier this fall, Finebaum threw his hat into the political ring seemingly out of nowhere. He told conservative radio host and fellow SEC defender Clay Travis that he was considering a run for the US Senate because he was moved after the assassination of podcast host Charlie Kirk. But as quickly as it seemed like Finebaum was moving into politics, he decided against it.

And in an interview with Major Garrett of CBS News, he gave his reasoning why. He told the longtime CBS political reporter that he simply could not betray ESPN and run a senate primary campaign against “woke Disney” as he was encouraged by Republicans to do.

Longtime SEC college football analyst Paul Finebaum briefly considered a career change earlier in 2025 and came close to launching a Republican Senate bid in Alabama. He tells CBS News’ Major Garrett why he ultimately decided against it. https://t.co/u1d9nJbL6i pic.twitter.com/ko2W6Cty0r — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2025

“Ultimately the reason I couldn’t do it was the political operatives, I know this sounds like I’m blaming something on other people, but I’m not. I’m just telling you the reality that you already know. They told me the clearest and cleanest path to victory, I was running as a Republican in Alabama, was to run, and I’m just going to paraphrase the political operatives’ words, ‘you need to run against woke Disney,’ and I could not do it. I could not burn down the place I had worked for the last 13 years that had given me an opportunity as a Birmingham talk show host and use whatever you may think of Disney, and plenty of people have opinions, Disney owns ESPN for those of you who don’t know, I couldn’t do it,” Finebaum said. “I had several prominent people including two senators, sitting senators, tell me that’s your path. There were many other paths obviously to win a primary in Alabama, but they thought that was the cleanest path.”

Paul Finebaum gave another reason for declining a bid to enter the political fray. He said that he was not comfortable with the exclusionary nature of today’s politics and not being able to give everyone a say, whether he agreed with them or not.

“Secondarily, and maybe even equal was saying things that I was not comfortable with. You can say whatever you want about me – polarizing, mouth of the south, always ripping coaches. But the one thing I’ve always wanted to do on a program is bring people together and let them fight under the tent and I couldn’t get up there and just draw a line and say, ‘I’m for you and I’m against you.’ It was against every fiber of my body,” the radio host added.

What is most revealing is how his comments reveal just how toxic, divisive, and horrific modern day politics truly are. The fact that the Republican political class, including two senators serving in congress, told him that the pathway forward was to go on a soulless, conspiracy-riddled, grievance-filled campaign against “woke Disney” when Paul Finebaum himself didn’t believe in it is the perfect encapsulation of politics in 2025. Apparently Finebaum running on his huge name recognition, love of SEC football, and being a normal individual who just wanted to help people be heard wasn’t a real option.

It also raises questions towards what really happened with the supposed “ban” from ESPN airwaves after the announcement that the radio host was considering a run. The “ban” was hyped up by Travis and was the reddest of red meat for the far-right, perhaps as a test run for a campaign against “woke Disney.” However, Finebaum was quickly back to making his regularly scheduled appearances and any sense of controversy quickly died down.

But hearing the story of his brief political ambitions straight from the man himself, it’s absolutely clear that Paul Finebaum made the right decision in staying with ESPN and resisting a Senate run. He has built an incredible career as the voice of southern college football and has successfully transitioned from a regional media personality to one who is truly national. And he deserves all the credit in the world for having the integrity to not burn bridges with ESPN and Disney when he knew deep down that selling out to the political class was not the right thing to do.