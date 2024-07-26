The Paris Olympics opening ceremony featured several moments that sparked political debate. Photo Credit: Scott Bryan

The Olympics are supposed to be a time when politics and division give way to unity and the spirit of competition.

Yet politics always seem to make an unwelcome appearance and that happened several times during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The political talk began in unexpected fashion after a bizarre sequence in the opening ceremony showed a beheaded Marie Antoinette figure, holding her head, singing.

The Olympics Opening Ceremonies have featured…a beheaded Marie Antoinette, who sings? pic.twitter.com/guxWLtpefQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2024



The famous queen’s 1793 execution in the French Revolution helped shape modern political history, and many social media users argued about what that means today.

The French using their global spotlight to send a political message to right wing anti democracy factions everywhere is 10/10 fucking perfect no notes. https://t.co/awmEe1ahMj — Erin Belieu (@erinbelieu) July 26, 2024

Celebrating the murder of a woman by an authoritarian state is a yikes. — Sam Grant (@BryanMillsFist) July 26, 2024

Telling a story =/= celebrating. And the state became authoritarian but the sentiment around her murder is basically what Americans proclaim to be, a check on power and greed. The French did what Americans promise they will do every year but eventually cower — Jay (@lnjard) July 26, 2024



The ceremony also featured a drag queen parody of the Last Supper that sparked comment.

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

I am not religious but this is just the continuation of the total destruction of France/ Europe …The West… we are doomed. https://t.co/MPI92e9oAJ — Voltaire1970 (@AsgaardSharon) July 26, 2024

To all Christians in the world . It is time to revolt. French government is insulting your religion. How long are you going to stay silent against these haters of your god? Wake up !!! . #Paris2024 #paris2024olympics #Paris #Macronie #Macron #ChristianVALUES #France https://t.co/1pNmILGaw8 — EYM29200 (@EYM29200) July 26, 2024



Who knew the French Revolution and the Last Supper could spark such animated political debate in 2024? NBC announcer Mike Tirico also raised the ire of some fans with his introduction of the athletes from Iran.

It makes me nervous when Mike Tirico threatens to talk about geopolitics. “You can imagine why Iran and Iraq aren’t sharing the same boat.” I can imagine, Mike. Let’s move on. — Lon Harris (@Lons) July 26, 2024

So I’m watching the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games and I can’t help but to call out Mike Tirico. Sir, The American Audience is fully aware about how our diplomatic relations with Iran are in regards to the current situation in the Middle East. The same goes with Israel. — Jesus Farias 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RealJesusFarias) July 26, 2024

wow, Mike Tirico, did the State Dept write that Iran blurb? nothing on the actual athletes? or Iraq? — Drew Lawrence 🗞️ (@by_drew) July 26, 2024

Tirico also got called out for the way in which he introduced the Israeli and Palestinian athletes.

On the NBC TV telecast in the USA, lead commentator Mike Tirico mentioned Israel and Hamas when Team Israel aired on TV, but when Team Palestine aired, he didn’t mention either Israel or Hamas, only “conflict in the region.” He did give info about each team’s Olympic committee. https://t.co/i566EKNDHo — Sid Mehta (@_sidmehta) July 26, 2024



Prediction: This won’t be the last time politics becomes a hot topic in the Paris Olympics.