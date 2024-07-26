Paris Olympics opening ceremony The Paris Olympics opening ceremony featured several moments that sparked political debate. Photo Credit: Scott Bryan
The Olympics are supposed to be a time when politics and division give way to unity and the spirit of competition.

Yet politics always seem to make an unwelcome appearance and that happened several times during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The political talk began in unexpected fashion after a bizarre sequence in the opening ceremony showed a beheaded Marie Antoinette figure, holding her head, singing.


The famous queen’s 1793 execution in the French Revolution helped shape modern political history, and many social media users argued about what that means today.


The ceremony also featured a drag queen parody of the Last Supper that sparked comment.


Who knew the French Revolution and the Last Supper could spark such animated political debate in 2024? NBC announcer Mike Tirico also raised the ire of some fans with his introduction of the athletes from Iran.

Tirico also got called out for the way in which he introduced the Israeli and Palestinian athletes.


Prediction: This won’t be the last time politics becomes a hot topic in the Paris Olympics.

