Another fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis has dominated the headlines over the past 24 hours. And as with any political flashpoint, some sports media figures are deciding to weigh in.

On Sunday, FS1 host Chris Broussard took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident, drawing immediate criticism from Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torre.

If u can’t clearly & boldly state the craziness of Democrats being unable to define what a woman is & saying men can get pregnant, AND the madness of Republicans defending the murder of Alex Pretti, then you’re following a political party/ideology & not The Lord Jesus Christ. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 25, 2026

“If u can’t clearly & boldly state the craziness of Democrats being unable to define what a woman is & saying men can get pregnant, AND the madness of Republicans defending the murder of Alex Pretti, then you’re following a political party/ideology & not The Lord Jesus Christ,” Broussard wrote on X.

Torre did not take well to what he sees as an “obviously insane” equivalence drawn by Broussard between Democrats’ stances on gender and how Republicans are defending the actions of federal agents in both Saturday’s shooting and the fatal shooting of Renee Good just weeks earlier.

This equivalence is obviously insane, but there is a throughline here. Which is that this administration — and its array of compliant media companies — really want you to think that the marginalized people they’re actively victimizing are somehow the real bullies. It’s batshit pic.twitter.com/9ZE10DvGzG — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) January 25, 2026

“This equivalence is obviously insane, but there is a throughline here. Which is that this administration — and its array of compliant media companies — really want you to think that the marginalized people they’re actively victimizing are somehow the real bullies. It’s batsh*t,” Torre wrote.

Broussard’s comments would seem to be at odds with his own First Things First co-host, Nick Wright, who on Sunday urged his social media followers to engage with people about these issues “in real life” rather than online.

I truly implore folks not to argue with “people” on this app about important events. You’re going to drown in a sea of bots, paid foreign accounts cosplaying as Americans, and truly the worst of our citizenry. Talk to real human beings in real life. You’ll feel better. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 25, 2026

Wright, in the aftermath of the Renee Good shooting, gave a heart-wrenching monologue on his What’s Wright? podcast about whether or not Americans on both sides of the political aisle should be “OK” with this type of behavior from federal agents.

The violence in Minnesota has clearly reached a breaking point for many in sports media, who are increasingly using their platforms to discuss the situation.

It has also crossed over into professional sports leagues. Saturday’s NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed in the aftermath of the shooting. NBA players, like Tyrese Haliburton, have begun speaking out about the shooting.

Alex Pretti was murdered. — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) January 25, 2026

As we’ve seen in the past, like with the murder of George Floyd in 2020, these types of incidents can spark widespread social movements that cross into sports. It’s unclear if this will reach similar levels within the sports world. But when athletes and sports media figures begin sharing their opinions, the potential is there.