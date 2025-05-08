Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Not only has Nick Saban convinced President Donald Trump to create a commission to better regulate the compensation of college athletes, but Saban will also reportedly serve as the commission’s co-chair.

On Wednesday morning, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported on the commission being created. On Wednesday night, a report from Ralph D. Russo of The New York Times added that Saban, a seven-time national championship-winning football coach and current analyst of ESPN’s College GameDay would be the co-chair.

“Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that Trump is planning to create a presidential commission to examine a long list of issues facing college sports, from booster-funded payments and transfer rules to conference alignment and Title IX,” Russo’s report said. “Two people briefed on the White House’s interest in forming a commission confirmed the report to The Athletic. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing was announced by the White House and details about the plan were sparse, but a source briefed on the plans said Saban is expected to serve as co-chair of this commission.”

In March of 2024, Saban spoke about the changes in college sports — namely Name, Image, and Likeness — on Capitol Hill. While he wasn’t opposed to college athletes making money, he did feel that the lack of regulation has taken the focus away from what he thinks the focus of college athletics should be.