Joe Biden and Mike Francesa

However bad you think last month’s debate against Donald Trump went for President Joe Biden, Mike Francesa probably thinks it was worse.

Biden’s performance against Trump in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle was underwhelming at best and a self-induced career assassination at worst. Actually, Francesa thought it was even worse, believing Biden would have been better off attempting to assassinate himself with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“He is not someone running for the presidency; he is the President of the United States! Take that into account. It’s already his job. He’s already beaten Trump once,” Francesa said regarding the prospect of Biden quitting the race. “In his heart, he thinks he can beat him again even though we all know after that performance, the odds of him beating Trump without some miracle right now is really slim.”

Francesa said that barring some illness or injury to Biden, he thinks there’s only about a 30 percent chance that the current president will step down. And if Biden does step down, Francesa believes Kamala Harris will have to be the nominee, believing she would split the Democratic Party if they try to supersede her.

“Biden is now fighting for his very political life and a decided underdog. That’s the ramifications of the debate, which was the worst single…car wreck doesn’t do it justice,” Francesa said. “If he took a gun and shot himself in the shoulder, it would’ve been less painful. That’s how bad it was.”

Whoa. That’s pretty bad. This is the type of political commentary Francesa has been promising for years. And while there’s some obvious hyperbole with this hot take, it does depict the type of hole Biden dug himself in the wake of last month’s debate. But to be clear, Biden taking a gun and shooting himself would have been much worse than rambling and stuttering on live TV.

[The Mike Francesa Podcast]