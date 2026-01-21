Screengrab via X

After weeks of speculation, former NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has officially thrown her hat into the political ring.

Tafoya has filed to run as a Republican with lofty political goals in mind, launching a campaign to run for the United States Senate. Minnesota will have a vacancy in the upper chamber of Congress to fill with the retirement of Democratic Senator Tina Smith.

The former sideline reporter left NBC in 2022 to pursue a new career as a conservative influencer and activist. She launched her own podcast that quickly became immersed in the culture wars, even if it tended to venture into a bizarro world at times.

Michele Tafoya issued her first campaign video on Wednesday morning. And instead of leaning on her political experience, which consists of being a Gubernatorial candidate’s campaign co-chair, she tried to make the case to Minnesota voters that her experience as a sideline reporter for football games has prepared her for the weighty job of being a United States Senator.

For years, I walked the sidelines when the stakes were the highest, and that job taught me how leadership really works. I’m running for U.S. Senate to bring that experience to Washington and deliver the real results Minnesota deserves. pic.twitter.com/vDbHWpAXg9 — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) January 21, 2026

“For years, I covered the biggest football games in America,” Tafoya says in the spot. “I walked the sidelines when the pressure was mounting and the stakes were the highest. That job taught me about more than football. It taught me about how leadership really works. When leaders are really prepared and accountable, teams succeed. When they aren’t people pay the price.”

Of course, Minnesota has become a hotbed of American politics this year, with ICE raids in the state generating controversy and tragedy after the killing of Renee Good. But Tafoya is the second non-traditional politician to run for statewide office in Minnesota, following in the footsteps of former NBA player Royce White. He was blown out by incumbent Amy Klobuchar in the 2024 Senate race in the state after a weird, controversial campaign.

Michele Tafoya hasn’t been shy in throwing haymakers ever since entering the political world. But with more attention on the state than ever before, it will be fascinating to see whether she can connect with voters and be taken seriously as a candidate.

So if you thought there was a clever sideline reporting pun coming as the punchline for this campaign video from Michele Tafoya in her first message to her Minnesota constituents, you will not be disappointed.

“For too long, hard-working people have been ripped off by criminals, corporations, and career politicians. And the people doing everything right are the ones paying the biggest price. Well I’m not going to stay on the sidelines any longer. Starting today, I’m running for the United States Senate,” Tafoya exclaimed.