Michele Tafoya is exploring an incredibly unique path that could take her from the sidelines to the senate.

Tafoya spent almost four decades as a fixture on major sports broadcasts, mainly as a sideline reporter for various football game. Even though she also served as a studio host and play-by-play announcer, her most notable role was as a reporter for Monday Night Football on ABC and Sunday Night Football on NBC. She stepped down from NBC in early 2022 after the Super Bowl and very quickly made her political aspirations known.

She immediately got involved in Republican party activities, co-chairing a Republican gubernatorial race in her home state of Minnesota. Tafoya also got into right-wing media by hosting her own podcast that was filled with all of the conservative talking point mad libs that you could imagine. Although one episode entitled “Hunter, Hitler, and Hand Soap” drew plenty of stunned reactions.

But now Michele Tafoya is taking her involvement in politics one step further.

According to multiple reports, the former NFL sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football has taken serious, concrete steps to explore a Senate bid. According to Outkick, she met with multiple Republican groups in Washington DC last week to discuss the potential run. Semafor congressional reporter Burgess Everett also reported that talks took place.

Tafoya’s social media page certainly looks like someone who wants to make conservative Minnesota politics her new career. Her feed is a non-stop deluge of posts hammering Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, two favorite punching bags of Republicans, and other conservative political issues. Unlike Paul Finebaum, it appears that Tafoya has no concern rolling up her sleeves as far as is needed in the muddiest of political mud slinging.

And you know she must be serious about it because she’s making appearances on Fox News programs like Gutfeld!

Minnesota Republicans have a history of turning to sports figures when it comes to challenging incumbent Democrats in the Senate. In 2024, former NBA player Royce White (who was a seriously flawed candidate) ran against Amy Klobuchar and was soundly defeated. If Michele Tafoya moves forward and wins a Republican primary, she would face off against current Democratic senator Tina Smith.