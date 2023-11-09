Credit: Matt McGloin

Matt McGloin made a name for himself in Pennsylvania thanks to his time as the starting quarterback for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Now, the former college football and NFL player and former Big Ten Network analyst is making a name for himself in a different arena: Politics.

The former Penn State quarterback was elected as a county commissioner in Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna County on Tuesday. Running as a Democrat, McGloin garnered 31,729 votes. He and fellow Democrat Bill Gaughan will now join Republican incumbent Chris Chermak on the three-person board that oversees Lackawanna County policy, economic development, and finances.

The Scranton native says he believes the county board will benefit from having new blood and fresh ideas.

“The importance of serving and being active in your community—Bill and I talk about it the time,” McGloin said. “We have young families, and this is about the future of Lackawanna County. This is about the next generation.” Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin has declared victory in the Lackawanna County commissioner election, claiming one of three open seats. McGloin, a former walk-on, is finding success in a new line of employment after a brief NFL careerhttps://t.co/7YQxDzMYma — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 8, 2023 As Penn State quarterback, McGloin threw for 6,390 yards and 46 touchdowns, the latter of which is a school record. Following an NFL career that spanned 2013-2018, as well as a stint in the XFL, McGloin joined the Big Ten Network in 2021 as a college football analyst. In 2022, he moved over to the role of sideline reporter for the network. He was not part of BTN’s 2023 coverage.

[WNEP, Penn Live]