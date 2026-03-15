Photo credit: Marcellus Wiley

Marcellus Wiley is thinking about running for mayor of Los Angeles.

In a profile published this week by Vibe, the former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst said the idea entered his “mental space” within the last year, driven by the community work he’s already doing in L.A. through Project Transition, a youth mentorship initiative.

“I want to be the mayor of L.A. and see how that goes,” he said. “I’m trying to stay still and raise these kids, but at the same time, help make an imprint on our city to bring us closer together.”

He said he would run as a Republican, at least given where things stand now, while making clear that party loyalty in the abstract has never appealed to him. He sees the independent label as a dodge — the political equivalent of refusing to pick a side — and said as much.

“I don’t take the cop out of independent,” Wiley said. “People say, ‘I’m independent.’ No, you ain’t. Shut it.” When asked to explain his political thinking, he went back to Compton: “If I didn’t gang bang, if I didn’t choose Blood, you think I’m picking Democrat or Republican? I’m not loyal like that. I’m not a group. I am me.”

As we covered last February, Wiley visited President Trump at the White House and posted glowingly about it. He also praised Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts, claiming it was making the United States government “more effective and efficient.” Since then, DOGE has largely collapsed under the weight of its own promises, falling hundreds of billions short of Elon Musk’s stated $1-2 trillion savings goal.

Wiley was not asked about his affinity for DOGE during the interview with Vibe, nor was he asked about his claims to have proof that Democrats are “buying off” celebirties, but politics have been a consistent thread through his Hydration Situation YouTube channel, where he has feuded with Ryan Clark over race and sports commentary, gone after Stephen A. Smith repeatedly over his treatment of Max Kellerman, and weighed in on everything involving Fox Sports misconduct lawsuit that he has said makes him look at his own time at the network differently, and may yet result in legal action of his own.

The Vibe profile covers the full arc. Compton to Columbia to the NFL, where Wiley played for the Bills, Chargers, and Jaguars, to ESPN and then Fox, where he co-hosted SportsNation and Speak for Yourself before departing in 2022. A mayoral run in Los Angeles would be, depending on how you look at it, either a logical culmination of everything Wiley has been building toward outside of sports media or an enormous leap for someone who has spent the last three years primarily building a YouTube channel.