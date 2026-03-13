Credit: Marcellus Wiley on YouTube; First Take on ESPN

If Stephen A. Smith is going to make good on a year-plus of teasing and mount a real run for president, he will likely need wealthy donors to fund his campaign. And Smith’s former ESPN colleague, Marcellus Wiley, says he knows of multiple billionaires who would line up behind Smith.

The news cycle around Smith’s political ambitions began last year when a poll surfaced showing low single-digit support for a presidential run by the First Take host. Since then, Smith has alternately revved the engines on the possibility and rejected the premise entirely. Smith seems intrigued by the idea of debating Democratic candidates and holding them to account, but doesn’t want to forego his massive salaries from ESPN and SiriusXM.

It is impossible to gauge Smith’s actual political beliefs. The star host recently listed both Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and conservative Secretary of State Marco Rubio as candidates whom he could see earning his vote in 2028.

Despite these seemingly contradictory ideas, Wiley claims there is already interest in Smith among the billionaire class. In a recent interview with Vibe magazine, Wiley claimed he was aware of more than one extremely wealthy backer who would fund Smith’s campaign.

“I know some people with billions who support him and [have] a huge political pull,” Wiley told Vibe. “Intimately, I know these people, and they’re rocking with him if he wants to rock all the way and roll to an opportunity like that. He can do it.”

For what it’s worth, Wiley was a guest at the White House last year, after which he praised President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Wiley also elaborated on Smith’s appeal as a candidate. The former SportsNation host, who left ESPN in 2018 to host Speak For Yourself at FS1, believes Smith is more qualified than some others who have been elected president before. While Wiley did not directly compare Smith to Trump, he noted that “some would say” Trump is a “character.”

However, Wiley did predict that more celebrities will enter politics in the coming years:

I do because just to get the popular vote, just to get the masses, to get an audience, you’ll need to already have one built in. They don’t even really know your character as much as they think they do, but it’s the persona, it’s the personality. It’s all these things that add up to what they think your character is, so people rock with you. They feel they know you. You’re in their homes, and they’re more intimate with you at times, in terms of listening and paying attention, than they are with their own family.

Until Smith stops using his potential presidential campaign as content fodder and moves toward a real run, all of the surrounding news is inconsequential. Wiley may also have just been speculating that some of the richest people he has met would entertain Smith’s run, rather than relaying actual conversations about these people supporting Smith.

However, Wiley’s comments reveal a potentially broader base of appeal within the entertainment industry to get behind Smith than was previously known.