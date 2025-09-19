Edit by Liam McGuire

Keith Olbermann has already called Stephen A. Smith’s bluff regarding a potential run for president.

However, if the current ESPN star were to run for office, it doesn’t sound like he would have the ex-SportsCenter anchor’s support.

Taking to X early Friday morning, Olbermann responded to a viral clip of Smith reacting to the news that ABC is preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live following the host’s recent comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In the clip, Smith is seemingly critical of Kimmel, questioning how the controversial comments fit into a late-night TV show.

“I would say, as it pertains to Jimmy Kimmel, where was the joke?” Smith says in the clip from Straight Shooter with Stephen A. “‘Cause you’re a late-night host, and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, there wasn’t anything funny about that.”

It’s worth noting that in the full clip of Smith’s comments, the First Take star expressed that he’s a huge fan of Kimmel’s and wished him well with regard to the current situation. Nevertheless, the commentary didn’t sit well wit Olbermann, who reposted the clip while accusing the former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist of “prostituting” himself to conservatives.

“Just adding to what has been true for years: @stephenasmith is a f*cking idiot,” the former MSNBC star wrote. “And now he smells money prostituting himself to, and collaborating with, the right wing.”

Just adding to what has been true for years: @stephenasmith is a fucking idiot. And now he smells money prostituting himself to, and collaborating with, the right wing https://t.co/u0m5POf3L7 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 19, 2025

While Olbermann is hardly the only person to take issue with Smith’s comments, his criticism as both an ex-ESPN star and political pundit carries some extra weight. And as Smith further establishes himself in the political sphere with his new SiriusXM show on the POTUS channel, this surely won’t be the last time that the two bump heads.

To this point, Smith has yet to publicly respond to Olbermann’s fiery response. He did, however, clarify his own commentary regarding Kimmel, stating that he is “incredibly alarmed by what appears to be our First Amendment rights being attacked,” before also standing by his belief that such situations are an unfortunate reality of President Donald Trump’s second term.