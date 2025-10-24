Kash Patel Stephen A. Smith NBA gambling scandal Screengrab via Fox News
By Matt Yoder on

The NBA gambling scandal has already sent shockwaves through the sports world, but according to Stephen A. Smith on today’s edition of First Take, there could be more to come. And since he invoked the name of Donald Trump, FBI director and Trump loyalist Kash Patel was quick to counteract any claims of the president influencing any investigations.

Patel made an appearance on Fox News and was given an opportunity to respond to Smith’s comments on First Take earlier in the day when he warned that Trump was “coming” for the NBA, saying the charges against Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones, and Terry Rozier in two separate cases involving an illegal poker ring and influencing player prop bets was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to investigations into the league.

In his comments to Ingraham, Kash Patel strongly refuted that claim, saying it was “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard from anyone in modern history.”

“I’m the FBI director. I decide which arrests to conduct and which not to conduct. That may be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard from anyone in modern history and I live most of my time in Washington DC. It’s right up there with Adam Schiff. We arrest people for crimes,” Patel said.

Trump’s justice department has had a recent string of arresting his political enemies, with federal charges for both former FBI director James Comey and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Is the NBA in the same category? Stephen A. Smith certainly made it sound as if Trump and by extension Patel have the league firmly in their crosshairs with not just this investigation, but what could potentially come down the line.

In a post responding to Patel’s response, Smith seemed to back down from any insinuation that could connect those dots.

What better microcosm for public life in 2025 could there be than the FBI director getting into a public war of words with Stephen A. Smith? Who knows, this entire scandal and response could be a way for Smith to further position himself as a potential future political opponent of Trump himself.

