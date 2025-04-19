Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When it came to the 2024 Presidential Election, LeBron James didn’t shut up and dribble.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar made his endorsement of former vice president Kamala Harris clear in the lead-up to the election.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

And when reporters asked him about his decision earlier in the season, LeBron James didn’t hesitate to explain his reasoning.

“I see where our country should be, I feel like that endorsement is only right,” he said.

According to Jemele Hill, LeBron James’ stance starkly contrasted with how Nick Bosa positioned himself. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end infamously crashed his teammates’ postgame interview wearing a MAGA hat. He was then criticized for declining to discuss his support of Donald Trump. The league reportedly delayed fining Bosa over the incident until after the election, but that’s beside the original point.

The point here is that LeBron James was willing to stand by his endorsement. And that his company played a role in the campaign’s production efforts.

James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter co-founded SpringHill Entertainment in 2020. The company lost $28 million in 2023 and planned cuts and mergers. According to campaign finance records obtained by Fox News Digital, the Harris campaign paid SpringHill $50,000 on Jan. 28 for “campaign event production.”

That payment places James among a group of high-profile celebrities whose production companies were financially involved in the campaign. Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment received $165,000, while Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions was paid $1 million for their participation in campaign-related events.

James may not have been paid to endorse Harris, but his company still cashed a campaign check.