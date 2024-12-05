Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the biggest ‘Woj Bomb’ of them all when he announced his retirement earlier this year.

Wojnarowski dropped another bomb in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. In the comprehensive profile where he discussed the next chapter of his life (and career), Wojnarowski, now the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis.

He also revealed an interesting tidbit about the 2024 Presidential Election and how it transcends his now-past career. As it relates to politics, Wojnarowski was famously suspended by ESPN for replying to a PR email from Missouri senator Josh Hawley with a simple “F*ck You.”

His response to Kamala Harris’ campaign? Well, that’s unknown.

However, in Mannix’s profile of Woj, it was revealed that the campaign for the Democratic presidential nominee had reached out to Wojnarowski with a unique request. They had settled on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the vice-presidential pick and wanted Woj to be the one to break the news.

But before he could, another outlet beat him to the punch.

It’s unclear which outlet broke the news of Walz being Harris’ VP pick, but it’s hard not to imagine Wojnarowski hovering above the fray, ready to drop one final ‘Woj Bomb.’

[SI]