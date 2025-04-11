Credit: ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ on YouTube.

The Democratic challengers for president in 2028 ought to be careful what they wish for.

Stephen A. Smith just dropped his most perplexing statement yet regarding his potential run for the White House. By keeping the door wide open on the possibility, Smith seems to be inching closer to making good on the teasing remarks he’s made ever since Donald Trump’s second-term victory.

And if Smith finds himself on a debate stage, you better watch out.

Smith has already challenged Trump to a debate on DEI. And as a new poll finds that perhaps he should actually run for president, it’s not like politicians haven’t already been warned. Bomani Jones issued a blunt warning earlier this year, deterring potential challengers, pundits, or politicians who might want to debate Smith: If they step into that proverbial ring, they’ll probably lose.

One of the names that might have to find out the hard way? Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

“Man, I love Stephen A. I’ll tell you, I was on his podcast not too long ago; we talked hoops quite a bit,” Shapiro said when asked about a potential debate strategy versus Smith come 2028 on the Men At Work Podcast. “He’s a smart guy. Smart guy. I like Stephen A.”‘

And yes, he’s seen the latest headline.

“Yeah, I saw it. C’mon, look, I think Stephen cares about the country,” Shapiro explains. “And he cares about all of our futures. And he’s got the powerful voice, and we’ll see what he does down the line.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Once seriously floated as a potential running mate for Kamala Harris, Shapiro didn’t sound particularly concerned about Smith’s debate prowess. At least, that’s how Men At Work co-host Kyle Pagan interpreted it. But Shapiro insists this isn’t about fear — it’s about a healthy exchange of ideas.

“Stephen cares about the country. And Stephen’s going to make sure his voice is going to be heard in the process,” said Shapiro.

Still, even as he praised Smith’s passion and platform, Shapiro drew the line at the idea of ESPN’s $100 million man serving as America’s top diplomat.

“Alright. I don’t know about that,” he says. “We’ll see. Maybe Stephen will weigh in on this. We’ll see.”

What we don’t have to see, though, at least according to Shapiro, is his jumper. Take his word for it; it’s better than what Smith has to offer. It’s not the New Orleans Pelicans trolling Smith’s basketball skills for fat-shaming Zion Williamson, nor is it Trump challenging Joe Biden to a round of golf during their disastrous 2024 presidential debate.

But, in the weird political crossover episode, we’re all apparently living in, even your jump shot is part of your platform.