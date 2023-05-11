As cable news networks often prioritize placating their audience over unbiased reporting, Jemele Hill believes sports debate shows deserve some of the blame.

Hill was recently a guest on the News Literacy Project’s Is that a fact? podcast and during the interview, she spoke about the influence sports media, specifically debate shows, may have had on the political and news media.



“Once sports media outlets figured out that you can have specialized aggregated content that directly appealed to people of a particular team or a particular athlete, it was a win from a consumer model for sure,” Hill said. “But then you have to ask, ‘Well, obviously other media outlets in politics and news could look at the same thing and say, hmm, we could do something similar.’

“I guess maybe debate shows is what I would look at as how much and how we talk about sports has now infected how we talk about politics,” Hill explained. “When I was at ESPN, and that was sort of… the era of the explosion of the debate show, like First Take and Around the Horn and PTI, all very good shows. But what I certainly noticed is that suddenly CNN, Fox, MSNBC, they started to develop shows that were very similar, that took some of the same elements to create networks and programming that focused more on debate than facts, arguments than facts.”

Hill added that because debate shows generate ratings through opinion, they become more engrossed on garnering attention and less consideration is paid to facts.

“It would be naive to think that that intentional marketing did not bleed over into news stories and tweets and the general algorithm understanding the general concept that people these days,” Hill said. “Especially as we become more tribal, as we become more insular, as we live more in vacuums and echo chambers that people just want to see the people that they like, the opinions they agree with, the things that make them comfortable, and that’s it.”

The biggest difference between sports and political debate shows is that sports benefits from an agreed upon set of facts for the basis of any argument. There is no danger in a sports host or analyst expressing their opinion, because that opinion usually isn’t based on misinformation.

In political debates, however, basic facts and principles, which should represent the foundation of any argument, are not universally agreed upon. Imagine if Skip Bayless went on FS1 every morning and argued LeBron James is not a top-five NBA player of all-time, but supported the opinion by claiming he never won a championship. It wouldn’t hold up, because LeBron supporters and LeBron critics all agree he has won championships.

On sports debate shows, you can give ridiculous opinions, but you can’t support them with misinformation. Political shows, however, allow hosts to support ridiculous opinions with misinformation because there is no scoreboard, no Basketball-Reference, no universally agreed upon set of facts or principles, making the cable news decision to relish the sports debate show format a dangerous one.

[News Literacy Project]