Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker who has spent the last decade as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, is running for Congress in Arizona.

In March, it was reported that Feely was “strongly considering” a run for Congress in 2026. On Tuesday, Feely made it official, announcing his candidacy on X.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for U.S. Congress in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District,” Feely said. “I look forward to earning your vote.”

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for U.S. Congress in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. I look forward to earning your vote 🇺🇸https://t.co/ghYLMzcHXF#TeamFeely pic.twitter.com/XayfhtGPkb — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2025

Feely’s campaign website identifies him as “A proud conservative and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.”

“I’m excited about this next chapter of my life,” Feely said, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I think that I feel God’s calling pressing me into service, and that’s really what I believe it is, is the civil service. I don’t believe we have enough politicians that get into political office not for self-serving measures and that get into political office and don’t want it to be a career, and that’s what I believe.

“I believe it is very much a civil service,” he added.

Feely also announced his departure from CBS.

“I’m so grateful for my 10 years at @CBSSports,” he said. “They took a chance on a kicker and allowed me to be in the booth calling NFL games (Only the 2nd K ever to do that after the legendary Pat Summerall) I enjoyed every minute and I will miss the people I worked with the most.

In a follow-up, Feely named several specific people, including Jim Nantz.

Feely kicked for six NFL teams in his career. That included a four-season run with the Arizona Cardinals from 2010-2013.

The political history of Arizona’s 5th congressional district suggests Feely has a good chance. Since its creation in 1983, the district has generally been a stronghold for Republicans. Only two of the seven people to hold that seat have been Democrats. Redistricting has made it even more of a GOP stronghold, as each of the last three representatives have been Republicans.