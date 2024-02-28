Ohio House candidate J.R. Majewski. (WTOL 11 on YouTube.)

Politicians have often brought up sports and some figures in some unusual ways, and taken heat for that. But a particularly risky target is the Special Olympics, the 1968-founded sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Indeed, a decision to end all federal budget funding for the Special Olympics (around $18 million a year) from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos took incredible criticism even from media organizations and figures known for trying to stick to sports. That criticism grew so strong that President Donald Trump eventually stepped in to reverse the decision.

So, with that in mind, the specific comments J.R. Majewski (running as one of four Republican candidates in a primary for the Democrat-held 9th Congressional District seat in Ohio) made earlier this month on the “Trifecta Hour” podcast stood out from the usual sports and politics discourse. There, Majewski compared arguing politics online with Democrats to competing in the Special Olympics, and dropped a r-word to describe those who compete there. (Language warning.)

Scoop: OH-9 candidate @JRMajewski uses ableist slur on Friday podcast. "No matter how hard you try, arguing on the Internet, it's like being in the Special Olympics," he said. "No matter how good you perform… you're still fucking retarded."https://t.co/ciLu3ckhXa pic.twitter.com/bGZfC6ZUem — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 12, 2024

“Shout out to all the Democrats living in Mom’s basement that like to talk **** on the Internet. You know, no matter how hard you try, arguing on the Internet, it’s like being in the Special Olympics. No matter how good you perform, you still have… you’re still ******* ******** at the end of the day.”

Majewski recognized afterwards that line was going to cause him problems, saying “Yeah, that’s gonna get clipped and ran against me in the general election.” And he later added that his “aunt has Asperger’s.” He then told Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger (who wrote the above story) “My comments were inexcusable and inappropriate, they do not represent my views, and I am deeply sorry.”

But the backlash was just starting. Disability advocates and Special Olympics representatives condemned Majewski’s remarks, including in a statement from Special Olympics Ohio president and CEO Jessica Stewart:

“In building communities of respect and inclusivity, it is important to understand how words or actions can hurt others. For people with intellectual disability, and those who support and love them, use of the disparaging ‘R-word’ or degrading the life-changing impact of Special Olympics around the world and here in Ohio, is not acceptable.”

And the Lucas County Republican Party voted to formally censure Majewski this week:

On Sunday February 25th the Lucas County Republican Party Executive Committee voted to CENSURE 9th Congressional District candidate J. R. Majewski for his Reprehensible, Insensitive, Uncaring and Inappropriate remarks made about persons with disabilities and special needs. In… — Lucas County GOP (@GopLucas) February 26, 2024

But, despite that, Metzger reported Wednesday that after discussing the idea of stepping down from the House primary race, Majewski is not going to do that. And he’s instead blaming “The Washington Establishment Machine” in a statement.

“After carefully considering the pressure and attacks by the Washington Establishment Machine, my family and I have decided that there is no mission more important than continuing this race and standing strong for the patriots I committed to fight for.” “…It has become abundantly clear that the swamp and their unquestioning allies in the media will stop at nothing to keep their grip on the status quo and silence free and independent America First voices. Despite these organizations’ vicious attempt to quite literally write my resignation, I have one very strong message: I will not cower to corruption, I will not be threatened and I will never stop fighting for this country and the amazing people of Northwest Ohio.”

We’ll see what impact, if any, this winds up having on how Majewski’s performance in the March 19 primary. He was the Republican nominee in the district in 2022, but lost by 13 points to Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur after being caught misrepresenting his military record. And now he’s stirred up further controversy, and criticism from even a lot of people who don’t always weigh in on politics, with this slam of the Special Olympics and the athletes who compete there.

[Business Insider; Majewski image from WTOL 11 on YouTube]