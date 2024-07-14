Credit: Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

In the minutes following any tragedy or shocking event, social media is often where people look for information.

Sadly, it’s also the place where misinformation thrives easiest and fastest, perhaps now more than ever.

In the moments following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, various false reports about the identity of the shooter spread across social media. One message that spread quickly, especially on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Per the Butler Police Department the Trump shooter has been arrested at the scene and has been identified as Mark Violets, an Antifa member.”

The message was accompanied by a picture of Italian journalist Marco Violi, who is also the editor of romagiallorossa.it, a website for the Italian soccer club AS Roma.

“BREAKING: Butler Police confirm the shooter’s name is Mark Violets. He is a known Antifa extremist,” read a Facebook post using a screenshot of the X post. “Before the attack, he uploaded a YouTube video with the chilling statement: ‘Justice is coming.’ He was right. The shooter is dead.”

“The #Trump shooter, Mark Violets, has been killed. He uploaded a video on YouTube before the attack, claiming ‘justice was coming.’ Well justice came for nobody but himself,” read another Facebook post.

By early Sunday, the FBI had publically identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the “subject involved” in the shooting. The Secret Service announced that the suspect involved in the shooting had been shot and killed by agents.