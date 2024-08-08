Photo Credit: PBS

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer is proud of her Detroit Lions. She showed that off during a campaign rally on Wednesday, supporting Minnesota governor and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Walz.

Walz, as has been documented, was a successful high school football coach in Minnesota before entering politics. Whitmer, meanwhile, showed off her love of the Lions during April’s NFL Draft in Detroit. There, she announced that over 700,000 people attended the draft before announcing Detroit’s fourth-round selection, Giovanni Manu.

Her love of the Lions and Walz’s football background were both part of Wednesday’s speech.

“He’s a former soldier and a state championship-winning football coach,” Whitmer said. “I mean, maybe he should help out the Vikings after we smoked them twice last year. I’m just sayin’. OK. You can’t take away our Lions’ pride.”

Whitmer: Tim Walz is a former soldier and a state championship winning football coach. Maybe he should help out the Vikings after we smoked them twice last year. pic.twitter.com/EczUGf8t6v — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2024

Whitmer is correct. Going back to the 2022 season, the Lions actually have three straight victories over the Vikings. Minnesota defeated Detroit 28-24 in Week 3 of the 2024 season, the first matchup of the season between the teams. But the Lions won the Week 14 rematch 34-23. Detroit then posted a pair of wins over Minnesota in the 2023 season, winning 30-24 in Week 16 and 30-20 in Week 18 en route to a 12-5 season and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

[ACYN on X, Photo Credit: PBS]