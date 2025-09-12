Credit: Arizona Republic

A Fox Sports Las Vegas radio producer has been fired after making multiple social media posts regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

According to screenshots shared to social media, Bobby Machado made multiple posts celebrating Kirk’s death, including one in which he stated, “karma is a motherf*cker.” Machado, who has since deactivated his social media account, had served as the producer of the popular JT the Brick Show and had also worked on radio broadcasts of Vegas Golden Knights games.

After initially posting that an unnamed employee had been placed on leave, the Fox Sports Las Vegas X account later shared that he had been fired. The radio network’s parent company, Lotus Communications, also released a statement confirming the employee’s termination.

“We are deeply disturbed by a hateful and despicable social media post made by a now-former employee in Las Vegas regarding the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk,” the statement from Lotus reads. “This post was made independently on the individuals social media account and in no way reflects the views or values of Lotus Communications, our stations, our employees or our valued partners. We do not and will never condone this kind of rhetoric. The individua was terminated immediately and is no longer an employee of our company. We extend our sincere apologies for his horrible and offensive words.”

Late Thursday night, the Golden Knights posted a statement condemning the social media posts and clarifying that the producer was not a team employee.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent and deplorable comments made on social media by an employee of Lotus Broadcasting regarding Charlie Kirk,” the statement reads. “This individual is not an employee of the Golden Knights and has never been an employee of the Golden Knights. Glorifying or excusing violence is vile, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. We have demanded that Lotus immediately address this matter.”

Machado is at least the third member of the sports world to lose his job as the result of social media posts regarding Kirk’s death, with a Carolina Panthers communications staffer and PHNX Sports Phoenix Suns writer losing their jobs in similar fashions. The posts came in the aftermath of the 31-year-old’s tragic killing at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, where he was fatally shot while speaking outdoors.

Appearing on Fox News on Friday morning, President Donald Trump stated “with a high degree of certainty” that the alleged gunman has recently been taken into custody. The New York Post has since identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah.