Credit: Fox Business Channel

Even before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris to run as the Democratic Party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, everyone knew that certain conservative outlets were going to embarrass themselves in the ways they attempted to discredit her.

Turns out, they’ve been getting in those reps for a few weeks now.

On July 5, pundit Alec Lace joined Fox Business to discuss the Democratic Party’s outlook in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Responding to the possibility that Harris might replace Biden on the ticket, Lace launched into a bizarre word salad of offensive notions to denigrate the VP.

“And then there’s the DEI press secretary telling you that the DEI vice president is the future of a party here,” Lace said, “so the future looks kind of dim for the Democrats here; but this is no shocker either. Kamala Harris, she’s the original ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl. That’s the way she got where she is; and the party’s going downhill if it’s in her hands.”

Even for the folks at Fox Business, that appeared to be a little over the line, with host Dagen McDowell responding “That was tough. That was harsh,” though Sean Duffy chuckled.

“Hawk Tuah girl” is a reference to Hailey Welch, who went viral for a video using the phrase to describe oral sex. The insinuation being that Harris worked her way up the political ladder by giving sexual favors.

Lace, who promotes himself as a champion of fatherhood and family values, has shared the clip on social media since, though it failed to get too much traction.

However, now that Harris is the presumptive nominee and attention is being paid to how she’s being covered, the clip has been rediscovered and gone viral.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark came across the clip and couldn’t help but post his thoughts about it on X.

“These dudes are really some b*tches these days, but hey they’ll let them say anything about a black woman,” wrote Clark. “Who cares that she’s the Vice President of the country they leave in. Disgusting! Let me go ahead and sign off.”

These dudes are really some b*tches these days, but hey they’ll let them say anything about a black woman. Who cares that she’s the Vice President of the country they leave in. Disgusting! Let me go ahead and sign off. https://t.co/x289I4fqSG — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 24, 2024

For his part, Lace has responded to the clip’s virality by clarifying that it was recorded before Biden stepped down and that “Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler is dangerous and 100x worse than comparing Kamala Harris to the Hawk Tuah girl.”

Ironically, the most notable person to make that comparison is currently Trump’s running mate.

[Ryan Clark, Mike Sington]