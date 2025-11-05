Credit: imagn images

You might not be able to watch Monday Night Football tonight. Why? When companies get too big, they have the power to cut off your favorite channels. That’s what’s happening here. And what’s Trump done about it? He’s let them get away with it. https://t.co/hnAOR6R1no — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 4, 2025

Donald Trump and his administration have gotten their hands involved in pretty much every aspect of American life, testing the limits of executive power and seeing what exactly the other branches of government will let them get away with. (The answer to this point appears to be everything.)

However, it’s unclear what exactly Elizabeth Warren would like to see Donald Trump do differently when it comes to the ESPN-YouTube TV deal or why she seems to automatically side with ESPN in the carriage dispute. If anything, the push coming from the ESPN side seems to have been received fairly poorly thus far by most sports fans. Even Pat McAfee called out his own ESPN colleagues telling them to “put our swords down for the good of sports” and saying all the videos were doing was making people upset.

However, Warren has consistently been a critic of big tech and has moved against major media mergers like the proposed Paramount-WBD deal. She has also specifically expressed concern over the rising costs facing sports fans in recent years and YouTube TV is one of the biggest offenders in that department with astronomical price hikes.