Donald Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer.

And it appears the 45th president picked up a few habits from the pro wrestling industry along the way.

On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office in what marked his first public remarks since dropping out of the 2024 election. Taking to X, New York Times photographer Doug Mills shared a picture of Biden’s now-former opponent, Trump, watching the address live — doing so while standing to the side of the television, as opposed to directly in front of it.

.@realDonaldTrump watches President Biden’s address to the Nation, from his plane following a rally in Charlotte, NC. pic.twitter.com/ohDhsqtVqC — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 25, 2024

While Trump’s viewpoint might have seemed unnatural, it also wasn’t an uncommon stance to fans of professional wrestling. Over the years, WWE stars have made a habit of similarly watching the backstage monitor while standing off to the side, which many on social media were quick to point out after the photo of Trump was first posted.

This is how WWE wrestlers watch Raw backstage when the camera pans to them https://t.co/KG8jHkqD48 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 25, 2024

can certainly tell he’s a WWE hall of famer https://t.co/hKivePW57q — Matt C. Shoot (@ConfirmedShoot) July 25, 2024

First, “local medical facility” Now, watching the TV like a WWE Superstar. C’mon! https://t.co/sqoPhN7vRZ — Danny (@dajosc11) July 25, 2024

vince is absolutely working with him. look at how hes watching the tv. https://t.co/xDiSQuM9wO — raul (@raulisonline) July 25, 2024

It’s unclear why Trump opted for the vantage point he did, although despite his typical disdain for the media, the best explanation might be that he was actually being helpful to the photographer.

Had he stood directly in front of the television like most non-WWE stars would, the shot likely would have only been of the back of his head. But by standing to the side, Mills was able to photograph the captivating image of a former U.S. president watching his successor and former opponent address the national on live television, with both of their likenesses visible in the shot.

Still, Trump’s apparent helpfulness was also made humorous by the comparisons to pro wrestling, especially considering his ties to the industry. To that end, it’s worth noting that earlier this year, WWE president Nick Khan said he wouldn’t rule out the former host of The Apprentice returning to the ring, so it’s also possible that Trump was just getting some practice in as he watched Biden’s speech.

