Credit: Josh Pate’s College Football Show

When asked about his recent golf outing with President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and ESPN’s Nick Saban, Fox Sports’ Urban Meyer said the conversation was strictly “bipartisan” and college football-focused.

Donald Trump has a different recollection of how that and similar outings have gone during his appearance on Josh Pate’s College Football Show.

“They talk to me about politics, really. More so than football. They liked politics,” Trump told Pate. “They’re all obviously very highly competitive people. But I would say, for the most part, we’re talking politics. They want to know what’s happening with Iran. ‘What’s happening? How did you do that with Venezuela?’ It was pretty good. You know, that was very, very successful to put it mildly, but they, they always want to seem to.

“Because I play with a lot of athletes, a lot of coaches, you know, I play golf. I’m a good golfer and some of them are good, some of them aren’t very good, but doesn’t matter one thing in golf. It doesn’t really matter. That’s why they have handicaps, but they always want to talk about politics.”

That’s a contrast to how the former Ohio State and Florida coach described the conversations last week.

“This conversation is all bipartisan. It happens that one’s a Republican president, one’s a very conservative governor of our state. Coach Saban and I were there as guests, and it was all about our thoughts on how to make this thing better,” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast.

Meyer is the latest figure to learn why BSing about what went down when you were with Trump in private is never a good idea, as the Commander in Chief is also the Blabber in Chief.