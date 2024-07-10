Jun 27, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, left, during the debate at CNN’s studios in Atlanta. CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderators of the debate. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

While a standard Presidential Election has three debates between the two candidates, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are partaking in only two — one of which has already taken place. On Tuesday, Trump suggested a third showdown.

Only, it wouldn’t be a debate and would take place in a decidedly different venue.

During the aforementioned first debate, the golf games of the respective candidates were a talking point. With that in mind, Trump challenged Biden to a round of golf with some pretty significant stakes.

“I’m also officially challenging Creepy Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here, on Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world,” Trump said. “It will be among the most watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.

“And I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side — 10 strokes, that’s a lot. That means 20 strokes, in case you don’t play golf. And if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, $1 million. And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer. I would bet it. Because he’s all talk.”

Trump just challenged Biden to an $1M charity golf match, says he will spot Joe 20 strokes. “It will be among the most watched sporting events in history. May be bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dLFNe45phx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2024

To be fair to the former (and possibly future) President, Masters ratings were not particularly great in April. So, if there was ever a year to outdraw the Masters, it’s 2024. On the other hand, it’s not exactly easy to imagine anyone who did watch that first debate being drawn in by another event prominently featuring these two.

Update: The campaign of President Biden and Kamala Harris responded to the challenge.

Our response to Trump challenging President Biden to a golf match at his deranged rally tonight pic.twitter.com/9j4AcGhZy1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 10, 2024

There will be no Duel at Doral.

[Western Lensman on X]