Custom image via Liam McGuire.

America was the big loser in the first 2024 Presidential Debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. One is a convicted felon who attempted a coup and the other would have a serious conversation with family members about getting his car keys taken away from him. Our two party system at work! And to sum up the choice laid bare for the entire country to see, the debate devolved into a depressingly bizarre conversation about golf handicaps.

Yes, that’s right, golf handicaps.

Trump and Biden went back and forth over who the better golfer is, with Trump dissing Biden’s swing and Biden challenging Trump to carry his own bag for 18 holes.

Biden started calling Trump fat and then they started arguing over who is better at golf. We are so cooked 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N8qR12rZbs — Pilgrim (@VLONEPREDATOR) June 28, 2024

Of course, to distract from the dumpster fire that is our national politics, many coping memes were made that offered a solution. Get these two out of the presidential race and into a made-for-TV golf match where we would never have to see them again.

There’s even a format and series dedicated to it – TNT Sports’ The Match! The series would definitely benefit from the ratings boost of watching two aging presidential candidates hack it around for 18 holes. If Tom Brady and Peyton Manning can square off in it, why not Trump and Biden.

18 holes. Trump vs Biden would shatter every PPV record in any sport. I’m here for it. Someone make a Trump vs Biden “The Match” graphic. — Smoke (@nickysmokess) June 28, 2024

Capital One presents The Match: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden BOOK IT pic.twitter.com/WmH0TP5qcj — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) June 28, 2024

The Match – Winner is President Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden It would be an absolute record handle for the sportsbooks. pic.twitter.com/OuGoJvIace — Jon Metler (@JonMetler) June 28, 2024

Yo we need The Match between Trump and Biden on the golf course. See if Tiger and Phil are available. — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) June 28, 2024

The Match the world needs pic.twitter.com/K7dy9B41as — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2024

And if that format doesn’t work, reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau offered to put the Trump-Biden golf duel on his YouTube channel as the sports world’s resident content king.

Let’s settle this whole handicap debate, I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) June 28, 2024

Whatever it takes to get Trump and Biden off the debate stage and onto the golf course will be worth it in the short and long run. Get Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods involved if you have to, just make it happen because we might as well laugh to keep from crying and do whatever we can to save the country.