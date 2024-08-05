Credit: Steven Hirsch/Pool via USA Today Network

Lately, U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump has made a significant impact on the sports world with his appearance on the YouTube channel of LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau. And now, he is set to do so further in a collaboration with one of the biggest video game streamers in the world.

Adin Ross got his start to streaming through the hit video game NBA 2K, first live-streaming the game on the popular streaming platform Twitch.

He has since moved to Kick, a similarly popular live-streaming platform, where he has gained a massive following of 1.31 million followers, doing so by bringing celebrities onto his stream to discuss various topics.

On Sunday, Ross announced on social media that he would be bringing his biggest celebrity to date onto his stream, as Trump will be joining his live stream on Monday at 1:00 P.M. EST.

ADIN ROSS x DONALD TRUMP 🇺🇸 August 5th, 1 PM EST, only on KICK. pic.twitter.com/57zkkO7yD5 — adin (@adinross) August 5, 2024

One potential connection that could explain this choice by Trump to appear on the livestream is that both are seemingly quite close with UFC President Dana White.

Trump’s connection to White has been well documented for years, frequently appearing at UFC events. White has even spoken on Trump’s behalf multiple times at the Republican National Convention over the years.

Meanwhile, Ross has been seen spending time with White as well, gambling with the Mixed Martial Arts mogul on one of his live streams in the past.

It’s a bit jarring to see someone like Trump appear on any sort of video game live-streaming platform. Especially when you consider how quickly the 2024 presidential election is coming up. But this perhaps shows just how big the world of live-streaming has truly become.

[Adin Ross on X]