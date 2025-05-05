Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
President Donald Trump has plans to announce some major sporting news on Monday.

According to Hans Nichols, Marc Caputo, and Cuneyt Dil of Axios, Trump will announce that Washington D.C. will host the 2027 NFL Draft, with the aim of holding it on the National Mall. Per the report, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris will be alongside Trump during the 1 p.m. ET announcement on Monday. The news comes just days after the D.C. government announced a plan to build a new stadium within the district, replacing the old RFK Stadium.

The timing of the announcement is interesting. On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is set to hold a hearing titled, “Field of Streams: The New Channel Guide for Sports Fans.” Representatives of the NBA, NHL, and MLB are all scheduled to testify, but the NFL declined to attend, despite a letter sent to Goodell urging a league representative to participate. The hearing will almost certainly discuss the NFL’s antitrust exemptions, which have come under scrutiny recently in a federal case surrounding the league’s pricing of its Sunday Ticket package.

The league’s decision to host the 2027 draft in Washington D.C. comes shortly after Pittsburgh was announced to host the 2026 NFL Draft next year.

