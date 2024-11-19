Photo credit: Barstool Sports

When Donald Trump considers future White House press secretary options, don’t forget to add Dave Portnoy’s resume to the mix.

As Trump continues to fill out his administration ahead of his return to the White House, he recently announced Karoline Leavitt will serve as his press secretary, but maybe that’s only because he didn’t know Portnoy was interested in the job.

On this week’s episode of Barstool Sports’ The Unnamed Show, Kirk Minihane noted Trump has made some “crazy hires” and asked whether anyone has reached out to Portnoy about a possible position. After Portnoy said no, Minihane suggested the role of press secretary.

Would Dave accept the White House press secretary job if asked? pic.twitter.com/ZwDJGGaiPO — The Unnamed Show (@barstoolunnamed) November 18, 2024



“That would be unbelievable!” Portnoy said with excitement. “Just going back and forth with people… if they offer me press secretary, I would be the press secretary, yes. Because that would be fun! If they want to give me that, I would do that.”

Portnoy battling Peter Doocy, Jim Acosta and the full cast of White House correspondents in the press briefing room on a daily basis would be something. And it’s something Portnoy would probably get tired of after one day. Sage Steele recently denied having interest in the position, but Portnoy thinks it’s a job he would enjoy.

Even though Trump already named Leavitt as his next press secretary, Portnoy shouldn’t give up on his dreams. Trump ran through four press secretaries in his first term; Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany. Chances are Trump hasn’t hired his last White House press secretary.

