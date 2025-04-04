Credit: The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Colin Cowherd claimed Donald Trump was a “really appealing” leader.

That was in January, when the fires were blazing through the greater Los Angeles area and Joe Biden was still in office. Cowherd thought Trump could step up to the plate in a crisis. Trump’s answer to that crisis was to bypass California’s water policy, ordering the release of water from two central-state dams.

The move flooded farmland in the San Joaquin Valley with a staggering 2.2 billion gallons of fresh water.

A few months later, his tariffs have done the opposite to the economy, shutting off the flow of growth and leaving the markets parched. Now, even Cowherd questions whether the leader he once found so “appealing” knows how to manage a real crisis.

“Old enough to remember when the Dow dropped 600 points under the last POTUS and the GOP claimed that was a clear indication of a recession,” Cowherd wrote on X. “Today it’s ‘Hey, don’t look at your 401k, it’s the long game. This will all work out.’ Yes, it will, but the hypocrisy is staggering.”

The same Cowherd who said not to let sports become politics later tweeted about Bill Simmons’ Celtics HBO Documentary.

The duality of man.

On a more serious note, it’s not like Cowherd has been afraid to criticize Trump. Just last year, he ripped Trump as a “con artist” who was selling him a false vision of America.

“He’s trying to sell me an America that doesn’t exist,” Cowherd said in May 2024. “…You can’t keep selling me on how bad the country I live in is because it’s not bad for me and my friends.”

His criticism wasn’t exactly an endorsement of Biden or the Democratic Party. If anything, his most glowing praise was reserved for Kamala Harris, for smiling more.

Cowherd isn’t exactly known for consistency when settling on a narrative, but even he seems to be rethinking his stance. Flood the fields and drain the economy. Those contradictions or “hypocrisy” become hard to ignore at some point. And, well, if this keeps up, Cowherd may have to admit that one of his many reads on Trump was way off.