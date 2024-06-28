Photo credit: The Joe Rogan Experience

While it may seem like there were only losers following the high-stakes presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Colin Cowherd found a winner in Joe Rogan.

Americans are reeling after sitting through the first presidential debate on CNN. With the election just four months away, Democrats have serious concerns about Biden’s ability to serve a second term following his underwhelming performance. On the other hand, Trump’s display was marred by his own deceit as fact-checkers have since called out his staggering number of false or misleading statements.

The debate may have painted a bleak picture of the next four and a half years, but Colin Cowherd woke up Friday morning and applauded Joe Rogan for being ahead of the curve on the 81-year-old Biden.

Remembering when @joerogan got shit, and not just a little, for questioning Biden’s age & cognitive ability pre election. If you can’t have honest conversations in life about uncomfortable topics — and sometimes it can sound really harsh—it almost never ends well. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) June 28, 2024



“Remembering when Joe Rogan got s**t, and not just a little, for questioning Biden’s age & cognitive ability pre election,” Cowherd wrote. “If you can’t have honest conversations in life about uncomfortable topics — and sometimes it can sound really harsh—it almost never ends well.”

Rogan has questioned Biden’s cognitive ability several times. Perhaps most notably was last year, when Rogan played a video of Biden citing a lack of airports as the biggest problem during the Revolutionary War. Unbeknownst to Rogan, however, Biden was actually mocking Trump in that clip, who claimed 1775 Revolutionary military forces “took over airports” during a 2019 speech.

It doesn’t take a doctor, or even someone who plays one at times like Rogan, to recognize Biden’s obvious decline that was on display Thursday night. But Cowherd wanted to credit Rogan anyway.

This wasn’t the first time Cowherd weighed in on a political issue and it probably won’t be the last of the election year. One month ago, he slammed Trump for being a “con artist” after the former president was convicted on 34 felony counts. In March, Cowherd cringed at a Trump vs Biden rematch, and Thursday night exhibited why. Cowherd’s political analysis also predicted a “red wave” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, and in 2015, he interviewed Trump on his Fox Sports Radio show.

