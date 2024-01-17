Credit: CNN via Mediaite

Even CNN hosts are sticking to sports these days.

Following a lopsided result Monday in the Republican caucuses in Iowa that saw former president Donald Trump run away with a win over challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, CNN anchor Laura Coates and data analyst Harry Enten pivoted to breaking down NFL point spreads for the Divisional Round.

The reporters — who were filling the late-night slot following a contest that was called for Trump immediately — even threw in some Philadelphia Eagles spice for Jake Tapper and some love for Wolf Blitzer’s Buffalo Bills for good measure.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed the Philadelphia Eagles — sorry, Jake Tapper — picking up the last NFL playoff slot,” Coates said.

As Enten, also a Bills fan, broke down the matchups across the league, he made a promise to Coates.

“We just need one Super Bowl win. One Super Bowl win. That’s all I’m asking for,” Enten pleaded. “They are favored by two-and-a-half points. If they win the Super Bowl, Laura, I will treat you to any dinner you ever want. I know the entire city of Buffalo will just be ecstatic.”

Mediaite had the video.

Enten probably should have committed Blitzer’s money on that dinner. The longtime CNN anchor certainly can afford it and definitely will be celebrating a potential Buffalo championship.

While it makes for a funny sound bite, why exactly CNN started talking NFL is still hazy. After all, it is a politics network. They really couldn’t find any more political angles following the first contest in a presidential election year?

