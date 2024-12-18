Photo credit: CNN

Stephen A. Smith torched Democrats after learning FBI informants were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and now he has one former Republican rep questioning whether he knows what an FBI informant is.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Smith cited a report from the Justice Department inspector general’s office that revealed there were 26 FBI informants at the Capitol riot. Smith joined in using the report to push a false narrative claiming the Capitol riot was orchestrated by the FBI.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The big issue is I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, I’m finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way,” Smith ranted.

Monday night, Kinzinger joined Abby Phillip on CNN’s NewsNight where the former Republican representative who served on Congress’ Jan. 6 committee urged Smith to apologize.

“I hope the next time Stephen Smith is doing his thing, whatever it is, he offers an apology for this. Because it’s clear by that, that he has no clue what an FBI informant is” – Adam Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/Pmbciwsh7D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2024



“I hope the next time Stephen Smith is doing his thing, whatever it is, he offers an apology for this,” Kinzinger said. “Because it’s clear by that, that he has no clue what an FBI informant is. In his mind, he thinks they’re FBI agents, or undercover FBI agents.”

According to the Associated Press, only three of the informants were asked by the FBI to be in Washington on Jan. 6, the rest were there on their own account. Kinzinger went on to explain the difference between an FBI informant and an FBI agent. Informants are meant to supply the FBI with information, but they are not trained or directed by the FBI.

“It’s important that people like Stephen Smith not go off on a rant like these are FBI agents when in fact they’re informants.” – Adam Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/sbeJn8rnnA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2024



“They are usually bad people that have an agreement with the FBI, either to get out of prison, to reduce a sentence, sometimes they’re paid and that’s what you have here,” Kinzinger continued. “That’s why it’s important that we tell people an informant is not an agent. And it’s why it’s important that people like Stephen Smith not go off on a rant like these are FBI agents when in fact they’re informants. Almost every gang activity you see, drug sales, whatever, have informants.”

It remains to be seen whether Smith will have a bigger issue with Kinzinger questioning his political aptitude or failing to mention the very important “A.” in his name. Probably the latter.

[CNN]