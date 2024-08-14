Photo credit: SiriusXM Radio

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo doesn’t talk much about Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris, but when he does, he expects his presidents to be presidential.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Traina’s Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. During the interview, Traina broached the topic of hosting a sports radio show during a presidential election season.

After Traina called Trump “an animal,” noting he wants the President of the United States to live above the fray, Russo didn’t disagree, expressing disdain over the GOP nominee’s lack of respect for Biden.

“What is he doing?” Russo asked about Trump. “Biden announces he’s gonna leave, drop out. And he kills him? Say what you want about him…but [Biden] did give his freakin’ life to the United States from 1972-on. He also had tragedy in his life with his wife and child who died in that car accident…I think his heart, whether you like his policy or not, is generally speaking in the right place. I think he cares.”

“The fact that [Trump] can’t let him leave the scene quietly and give him his day,” Russo continued. “Even Biden, when Trump got shot, said, ‘I’m gonna call him,’ and he called him by his first name…Biden said when he became president that Trump left him a great note in the White House. Even Biden has at times tried to be above the fray. It really bothered me. Don, can you let the man for 24 hours, six months before the election go out with a little grace? And not pound him…that really bothered me.”

Sometimes an attempt at unity, or as Colin Cowherd notes, even a smile, can go a long way. But Trump continues to ignore pleas to become more congenial by opting to incite a cult of personality through neurotic tendencies and vindictive measures. Tactics that apparently won’t even appeal to someone nicknamed “Mad Dog.”

