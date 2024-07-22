Credit: Stockton Record

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and throwing his support behind Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic Party nominee against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

It would surprise no one to learn that many a hot take and strong opinion about Harris was shared on social media.

One such opinion came from longtime NBA writer and ESPN contributor Chris Palmer, who wrote on X that “Kamala Harris might be the least qualified person in history to do anything.”

Kamala Harris might be the least qualified person in history to do anything. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 21, 2024

As you might imagine, that post got ratioed pretty hard, to the point where Palmer even had to acknowledge it.

Damn this ratio crazy. There’s no way I’m clicking on this. Nah. I already know what it says. But the funny thing is. My Dad and Kamala’s Dad hung out together. They were both economists from the West Indies. They would come over to the house for dinners when I was a little kid. https://t.co/19jkwgDFYQ — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 21, 2024

There was one engagement in particular that stood out from the rest. Palmer’s post was quoted by Los Angeles Times sports and culture columnist LZ Granderson, who lobbed an accusation that Palmer had once been found to make up quotes for an article.

“I was your editor. You got in trouble for making up quotes,” wrote Granderson on X. “Maybe focus on your qualifications.”

I was your editor. You got in trouble for making up quotes Maybe focus on your qualifications 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/6jyJSai3oM — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) July 21, 2024

While the two both wrote extensively under the ESPN umbrella for years, it’s unclear exactly what quotes or articles Granderson would be referring to or the specific outlet within ESPN it was for. Granderson worked for ESPN’s Page 2 before becoming a senior writer and columnist for ESPN The Magazine and a senior writer for The Undefeated before leaving the company in 2021. Palmer has been a staff writer for ESPN The Magazine, an NBA insider for ESPN.com, and a contributor to The Undefeated over the last 25 years.

That post, which went up at 6:15 p.m. ET, took off on its own. At 8:09 p.m. ET, Palmer seemed to become aware of the comment via a separate comment from former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann.

Bro TF you talking to me about. Choose your words carefully. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 22, 2024

At this point, Palmer appeared to become aware of Granderson’s comment and tried to track him down to explain it, while also saying that the claim was unwarranted and a lie. He also seemed to imply potential legal action over the claim.

What the fuck are you talking about. Call me on the phone right now. Are you out of your fucking mind. https://t.co/uvKZNvvlqF — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 22, 2024

Just DM’d this slanderising coward who lied on me. He has my number. He’s scared to call. Bruh, you got problems now. You definitely do. https://t.co/uvKZNvvlqF — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 22, 2024

Dude didn’t call me. Shocker. Easy to tweet lies. Real hard to talk to someone face to face. I’m right here. Dude has my number. You created this problem. All by yourself. Nah, bro. This is far from over. Enjoy your likes. https://t.co/uvKZNvvlqF — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 22, 2024

All @LZGranderson has to do is issue an apology and a retraction. I’ll drop the whole thing. If not, please tell the good people what “I got in trouble for.” I’m dying to hear this. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 22, 2024

Welp. I gave him an easy out. I hope his lawyer is as good as mine. For now. I got Lamborghinis to drive. There’s a meet up in Long Beach tonight. It might get loud. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 22, 2024

As of the time of this writing on Sunday evening, Granderson has not posted again on X. Before making that post about Palmer, he wrote a column for the L.A. Times titled, “Biden’s decision to drop out is one of the most patriotic moments in a long life of service.”

We will update the story with any developments as they occur.

