Screengrab: CNBC

As the calls for President Joe Biden to step aside grow louder and louder each day since his disastrous debate performance, we’ve seen everyone weigh in. Whether it’s been Mike Francesa, Stephen A. Smith or Colin Cowherd, some of the top names in sports media have offered their thoughts on a decision that will undoubtedly shake the nation.

While President Biden has maintained that he’ll stay in the race, there have been questions about his cognitive abilities and whether he could govern the United States for another four years. These are undoubtedly reasonable concerns, and because of that, the media has urged the 81-year-old Biden to “pass the torch.”

That terminology was used by TNT Sports’ Charles Barkley, who has been unafraid to share his political opinions. Barkley has previously lashed out at both Biden and Donald Trump, but the latter has not only offended him but also rubbed him the wrong way. Based on Barkley’s comments on CNBC Thursday, he does have a great deal of respect for the president but thinks it’s time for him to yield to a new generation, as the NBA legend feels great sadness.

“I have nothing but admiration and respect for President Biden. But it’s time for him to pass the torch.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/nMx3xsoD93 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 11, 2024

“You got the greatest country in the world, and I have nothing but admiration and respect for Joe Biden,” Barkley said. “But it’s time for him to pass the torch to a younger generation. He’s been a great person; he’s been a great man. This ain’t something I’m saying now; I’ve said it a year ago. It’s time to pass the torch, and I don’t want to hear about [it] — the convention is coming up soon.

“He’s had a great life. He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever been fortunate to be around in my life, but it’s time to pass the torch. And listen, President Trump, I would never vote for someone that had that mentality. You should always have respect for the office of whoever’s in the presidency. Now, I get mad at these sports teams. Some of these bozos won’t visit the White House because it’s a Democrat or Republican in there. That is stupid. It’s the President of the United States. You should always admire that no office, no matter who’s in there.”

The debate over Biden’s future will continue to unfold as the nation watches closely. Voices from all sectors, including Barkley, will urge a careful consideration of what is best for the country.

[Awful Announcing]