Credit: The Right Time with Bomani Jones

Everyone from Washington insiders and political pundits to everyday Joes chatting at the local diner are debating President Joe Biden’s political future.

Bomani Jones said Wednesday he’s seen this scenario play out before — not in politics, but in the sports world.

The president’s disastrous performance in Thursday night’s presidential debate has raised calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. According to various reports, he’s either digging in with the support of family and close allies, preparing to step aside, or still weighing his options.

The one thing everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike, agrees upon is his political future is in jeopardy.

Jones, the former ESPN personality who now hosts The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast, said Biden is in the same bind as a coach on the proverbial hot seat.

He posted his thoughts on X: “Something from sports that may be applicable to another story: whenever this much comes out about a coach being on a the hot seat, that coach is outta there. it don’t turn back after all these leaks.:

something from sports that may be applicable to another story: whenever this much comes out about a coach being on a the hot seat, that coach is outta there. it don’t turn back after all these leaks. — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 3, 2024



At this point in a coaching story, the general manager or team owner would give the embattled coach the dreaded “vote of confidence.” Only Biden answers to no one, and will have to make this decision on his own.

This is a serious situation for Biden, but sports media pros and fans who saw Jones’ post had some fun with his analogy.

It was the kind of comment from Jones almost everyone can agree on. That’s a difference from some of his recent comments that have stirred controversy, such as when he said MLB fans would be more likely to believe Shohei Ohtani’s innocence in the gambling scandal involving his translator because he’s Asian.

More recently, Jones called out fellow media for not being more critical of the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny James, saying “it’s embarrassing more people in my profession won’t call this the clown sh t that it is.”

But Jones’ take on Biden certainly seems to have drawn less controversy. And it produced quite a few notable reactions.

[Bomani Jones on X/Twitter]