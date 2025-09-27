Photo Credit: Stephen A. Smith/YouTube.

Is Stephen A. Smith the savior the Democrats need to halt the political momentum of President Donald Trump? According to Bill Maher, yes.

While Maher was a guest on the Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith podcast, Smith asked him, “Who’s the candidate on the left that can somehow derail” President Trump?

“I see somebody right here in my Zoom camera,” Maher replied. “Where’s the Stephen A. Smith presidential bubble?”

“I’d have to give up too much money, Bill,” Smith replied. “I’d have to give up too much money. I’m not giving up my money, man. I’m not giving up my money.”

“You don’t need money when you’re the president,” Maher countered. “You think the president carries money?”

While that exchange largely felt light-hearted, Maher clarified his stance.

“The reason why, you know, I’m taking you a little more seriously for this is because the Democrats definitely need an outsider,” Maher said. “I’ll give you a little preview of something that I’m working on that will be on our show one of these weeks at the end, as an editorial. To me, the Democratic Party is a ghost brand. You know what a ghost brand is? It’s like Sears or General Electric. It’s still a company, Abercrombie & Fitch, but they’ve really fallen on hard times. But they’ve been around for a long time so there is value in — it’s an asset. Right? Because there are still people who know of the company.”

Maher continued with his comparison, noting that, like the “ghost brands” he cited, the Democratic Party can be revived but only by a person willing to make big changes.

“And if you could have somebody take it over, who’s not sentimental about that company and relaunch it, rebrand it, but it would have to be somebody who is unapologetic about calling them out,” he said. “People have lost faith in the Democratic Party. For very good reasons. And you’re the only one I hear who doesn’t look like he cares what the other Democrats will say about him.”

“I don’t care,” Smith said. “I really don’t. I don’t give a damn what they say. I really don’t.”

“Right, I know,” Maher said. “I don’t either. I’m right where you are. We’re very close on all these things. And I think somebody with that kind of abandon is the only person who’s going to win back former Democratic voters who have switched over.”

Whether Maher’s right about Smith is a matter of opinion. That said, the overall message that the Democrats need a significant jolt is hard to argue with. As CNN polling expert Harry Enten recently detailed, the Democrats are not polling favorably.

The conversation then largely veered away with Smith’s potential candidacy as the two discussed the current political scene more. But before his spot ended, Maher got one more line in.

“Always great to see you, Mr. President.’